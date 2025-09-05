Violent 7-Time Felon Among 4 Convicted In NY Gun Cases: 1 Faces Life Term, DA Says

In an announcement on Friday, Sept. 5, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said the convictions came after investigations by the New York State Police and involved loaded weapons recovered in Wallkill, Newburgh, and Montgomery.

Those convicted included:

Thomas McLaughlin, 49, of Watervliet – Sentenced Aug. 18 to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Police said he had a loaded 9mm ghost gun during a 2024 traffic stop in Wallkill;

James Price, 63, of Brooklyn – Pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Prosecutors said a February 2025 narcotics investigation in Newburgh uncovered fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded AK-47 style rifle, and a revolver. Price, a persistent violent felony offender with seven prior felony convictions, faces a sentence of 12 years to life at his Oct. 16 hearing;

Savion Knight, 24, of Newburgh – Pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree after troopers said he tried to swallow cocaine during an April 2025 traffic stop. A loaded .380 Sig Sauer pistol fell during his arrest. Prosecutors will recommend a 10-year prison sentence at his Oct. 20 hearing;

Darryn Deans, 29, of Walden – Sentenced Sept. 3 to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after admitting to possessing a loaded, defaced 9mm pistol found in a car trunk during an August 2024 traffic stop in Montgomery.

Hoovler said the cases underscore the county’s focus on targeting gun crime.

