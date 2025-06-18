Mostly Cloudy 80°

Vinny Unveils AI Girlfriend — And She Looks Awfully Familiar

Vinny Guadagnino is going viral again, this time for making out with his “girlfriend” in a new Instagram reel. But here’s the twist: she’s not real.

Vinny Guadagnino

 Photo Credit: vinnyguadagnino (Instagram)/Madd Hatter Hoboken
Cecilia Levine
MTV's "Jersey Shore" star used artificial intelligence to generate the mystery woman, then posted a video kissing her. 

The reel hit 5 million views in just one day, and fans immediately noticed something familiar about the AI brunette.

“Yo even AI knows it's supposed to be Angelina 😂😂😂,” one commenter wrote. Others chimed in with: “Just marry Angelina already 😂🙌.”

Vinny responded on his Instagram story, teasing: “Imagine what happens when it’s a real girlfriend.”

The AI stunt comes as the "Jersey Shore" cast continues filming and fueling fan theories about Vinny’s longtime will-they-won’t-they friendship with Angelina Pivarnick.

