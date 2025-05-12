Fair 65°

Videos Show Powerful Moment Edan Alexander Is Released

After 583 days in captivity, Edan Alexander is home.

Edan Alexander is reunited with his parents.

 Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces
Edan Alexander on an Israeli helicopter after his release from Hamas captivity.

 Photo Credit: The White House
Cecilia Levine
The Tenafly, NJ native was released from Hamas captivity on Monday, May 12. 

Photos and videos show the 21-year-old IDF soldier being released to his family in Israel.

