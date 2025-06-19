Video Shows SpaceX Starship Exploding In Fiery Blast At Launch Site

The blast happened at approximately 11 p.m. Central Time at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Video from LabPadre Space, a livestreamer that tracks SpaceX launches, shows a fiery explosion and large fireball lighting up the night sky.

SpaceX said its Starbase team is working to secure the site along with local officials.

“Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials,” the company said.

“There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue,” the statement added.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

