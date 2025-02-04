Video Shows Route 17 Procession Escorting Body Of NJ Officer Steven Fernandez Home

Video of the procession was captured at the Route 17 Park & Ride in Ridgewood by Boyd A. Loving. The clip shows dozens of law enforcement vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes.

The procession traveled along Route 17 through New York into New Jersey ending at approximately 4 p.m.

Fernandez, a deeply respected and well-liked officer, died following a snowmobile accident over the weekend in upstate New York. He was airlifted to a hospital in Vermont, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Services are being handled by the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home in Ridgefield Park, where Fernandez was born and raised.

The Ridgefield Park Police Department penned a heartwrenching tribute to Fernandez, calling him a "great cop and an even better person," and "as intelligent and knowledgeable as he was caring."

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Francis R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m.

