“Fish are friends… but not usually our customers,” the club joked in an Instagram post, adding that Beach Haven police “had to save the local wildlife tonight instead of verifying ID.”

Video shows an officer scooping up the shark and carrying it back to the water.

The shark was first spotted wiggling in floodwaters in the parking lot, NJ Advance Media said. Even after being returned to the bay, it apparently kept coming back. A security guard ultimately returned the shark to its home in the ocean once and for all, NJ Advance Media says.

The restaurant reopened the next night for “regular Friday night fun” after a quick cleanup.

