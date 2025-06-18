Fog/Mist 70°

Video: Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into Woods In Rockland County

A driver had to be rescued after a vehicle veered off the road and into the woods in Rockland County.

A car plunged into the woods on Red Schoolhouse Road near Ronwood Road in Chestnut Ridge on Tuesday. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The crash happened Tuesday, June 17, on Red Schoolhouse Road near Ronwood Road in Chestnut Ridge, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.  

The vehicle lost control and left the roadway, ending up in a wooded area. First responders from the South Spring Valley Fire Department and the Pearl River Fire Department worked together to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Faist EMS and Ramapo Police also responded to the scene. Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries. 

No further information was immediately available. 

