Video: Crowd Jeers As NJ Mayor Refuses To Lower Flag At Charlie Kirk Vigil

The video, shared by user @markotimes, shows dozens of residents clustered around the Sparta Township flagpole late last week.

The person filming says that hurting and devastated people came out to honor Kirk, but their flag was not lowered.

“We would lower it right now ourselves but we can’t because it’s locked,” he says. Another shouts, “That’s disgusting. This is not ok.”

Then, a resident asked Mayor Neill Clark, “If it was your decision, would you lower the flag?”

The mayor replied: “If it was my decision, no I would not.” The crowd erupted in boos, with chants of "You’re out buddy, you’re out!"

The video also captures Clark, visibly emotional, invoking another recent tragedy: the mass shooting at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, where Catholic schoolchildren were killed two weeks earlier.

In an official statement, the Township of Sparta said it was legally required to keep the U.S. flag at full staff under state law during the period of the presidential proclamation honoring Charlie Kirk. The township cited N.J.S.A. 52:3-12.1, which it said bound municipalities to follow the governor’s orders on flag observance, and noted the mayor has no unilateral authority to override council or state law.

Clark also released a personal statement, saying he attended the vigil to “acknowledge the heinous political assassination of Charlie Kirk and all the pain it has caused.”

Clark said he explained to attendees that lowering the flag would have required an emergency council meeting, which he did not believe met the legal criteria. He added that the viral clip circulating online captured him reacting emotionally as he was leaving, after being confronted by attendees. Clark said he expressed frustration about a lack of similar public outcry following a mass shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis two weeks earlier.

Clark also said he and township staff have since faced harassment and threats over the incident, adding: “Disagreement is a healthy part of democracy. But harassment and cruelty have no place in our community.”

The TikTok had more than 12,000 views as of press time.

