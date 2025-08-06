Video: Bear Caught Digging Through Dumpster On Rockland County Street

The sighting happened on Tuesday, Aug. 5, when a hungry black bear was seen fishing through the contents of a dumpster on Highview Road in Monsey.

A video of the encounter was posted online by The Monsey Scoop.

The bear is seen grabbing a bag in its teeth and walking off with it before the video ends.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents should take preventative measures to avoid attracting bears, including never feeding them or leaving food outdoors, only putting garbage out on collection days, cleaning around garbage cans, and removing bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, which can often attract the animals.

