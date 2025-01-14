Vicious Norovirus Strain Driving Surge In US Outbreaks: What To Know

Key Facts

Record Outbreaks: The CDC reported 91 suspected or confirmed norovirus outbreaks in the first week of December, the highest for this time of year in recent history.

Dominant Strain: GII.17 accounts for nearly 70 percent of US cases and has driven a similar surge in Britain.

Foodborne Threats: Contaminated oysters from a Los Angeles event sickened at least 80 people. Recalls have also involved berries tied to outbreaks.

Why It Spreads Quickly

Norovirus is “extraordinarily contagious” because it can survive on surfaces for days and spreads easily through contaminated food, water, or direct contact.

The virus thrives in crowded settings such as nursing homes, schools, and cruise ships, making it a significant public health challenge.

Norovirus symptoms often strike suddenly, causing severe vomiting and diarrhea.

How to Protect Yourself

The CDC recommends these steps to reduce your risk:

Wash Hands: Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds; hand sanitizers are less effective.

Cook Thoroughly: Heat shellfish to 145°F internally and wash produce carefully.

Clean Surfaces: Disinfect food preparation areas and wash soiled linens on high-heat settings.

Limit Exposure: Avoid handling food for others while symptomatic and for two days after recovery.

While most recover within a few days, young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals face a higher risk of severe dehydration, which may require hospitalization.

