Vehicles Crash Into Poles, Rocks, Hydrants Amid Snowstorm In Monsey, Airmont (Video)

The crashes occurred during a weather system that arrived in Rockland at around 6 p.m. on Sunday and brought around an inch of snow.

One such incident happened in Airmont near South Monsey Road and Saddle River Road, where a vehicle slid off the road and struck rocks. The car was eventually safely removed, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Another crash happened in Monsey at the intersection of Ralph Boulevard and Route 306, where an SUV struck a pole after sliding off the road. Video of the crash's aftermath was posted on Instagram by The Monsey Scoop:

A third wreck occurred in Airmont, where a vehicle lost control and hit a fire hydrant on Christmas Hill Road. The Monsey Scoop posted a video of the crash scene:

More information about the crashes was not immediately available.

