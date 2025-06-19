Missing Teen Found Alive Year Later 500 Miles From Home, Man Facing Dozen+ Sex Charges: Cops

A 15-year-old girl who vanished nearly a year ago from Pennsylvania was found in North Carolina, about 470 miles away, and the man she was living with is now facing more than 15 felony charges, police said. The girl was reportedly reported missing out of Reading, PA in June 2024, NBC News says citing court documents.

The teen was discovered on Monday, June 16, around 4:20 p.m., when detectives with the High Point Police Department’s Special Victim Unit (SVU) and patrol officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Treyburn Lane, according to authorities.

Detectives were following up on a lead that a missing girl from another state may have been staying at the residence.

“Officers found the 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing nearly a year ago,” police said.

Inside the home, detectives found Joseph A. Rossomando, 32, of High Point, who police say was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was taken into custody on the scene.

During a search warrant at the house, investigators seized several electronic devices, and spoke with the victim, authorities said.

Rossomando was charged with the following crimes, according to High Point Police:

Seven counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15

Seven counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15

Felony human trafficking of a child victim

Felony sexual servitude of a child victim

Felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Felony statutory rape

Felony first degree kidnapping

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Rossomando is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond.

