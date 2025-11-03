Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Van Jumps Sidewalk To Pass School Bus, Nearly Hits 2 Boys In Rockland County: Report

A shocking dashcam video out of Rockland County shows a van mounting a sidewalk and coming within inches of hitting two young boys, according to reports. 

The Monsey Scoop released dash camera footage of the incident showing the two boys nearly getting hit. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 31, in Monsey on Remsen Avenue near Dolson Road, where a school bus had stopped with its yellow flashers on, preparing to pick up the children waiting on the corner, The Monsey Scoop reported on Sunday, Nov. 2. 

Instead of stopping, the van sped onto the sidewalk to go around the bus, narrowly missing the boys as they jumped backward just in time, according to the outlet.

The terrifying moment was caught on video and quickly spread across local media and social platforms, prompting outrage. 

Authorities told The Monsey Scoop that the driver’s actions will not be tolerated and that they are actively working to identify and hold the driver accountable, the outlet reported. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

