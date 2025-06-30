Van Flips On Route 9W In Rockland County, Driver Escapes With Help From Passersby

According to the Piermont Fire Department, the crash occurred in the morning hours and involved a single vehicle that rolled over, temporarily trapping the driver. Bystanders jumped into action and helped the man out of the wreck before emergency responders reached the scene.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not immediately release the cause of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.