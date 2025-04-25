A Few Clouds 72°

Van Crashes Into Traffic Circle In Rockland County (Video)

A van crashed into the middle of a Rockland County traffic circle after losing control, causing injuries. 

The crash happened at the Monsey traffic circle at Forshay Road and Wilder Road.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Thursday night, April 24 in Monsey, when a van crashed at the traffic circle at the intersection of Wilder Road and Forshay Road, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop. 

Both Hatzoloh EMS and Ramapo Police responded to the crash scene. 

Minor injuries were reported. 

Video of the scene posted to social media by The Monsey Scoop showed the van stuck in the middle of the traffic circle against a tree. 

More information about the crash was not immediately available. 

