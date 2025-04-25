Van Crashes Into Traffic Circle In Rockland County (Video)

The crash happened on Thursday night, April 24 in Monsey, when a van crashed at the traffic circle at the intersection of Wilder Road and Forshay Road, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

Both Hatzoloh EMS and Ramapo Police responded to the crash scene.

Minor injuries were reported.

Video of the scene posted to social media by The Monsey Scoop showed the van stuck in the middle of the traffic circle against a tree.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.