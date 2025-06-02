Van Carrying 12 Children Rolls Over In I-87 Crash In Hudson Valley: Driver Ticketed

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, in the southbound lanes of I-87 just south of Exit 17 in the Town of New Windsor, New York State Police announced on Sunday, June 1.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevrolet Express van was headed south when it struck the rear of a 2026 Subaru Outback that had slowed for traffic.

The impact caused the van to roll over and come to a stop in the left lane, while the Subaru spun onto the right shoulder and struck a signpost, police said.

The van was carrying 16 people total—the driver and 15 passengers, including 12 children ranging in age from 1 to 12 years old, according to authorities.

Members of the Vails Gate Fire Department rescued a trapped woman from the front seat of the van, who was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and four of the children were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, while the remaining passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was also hospitalized at Garnet Health for treatment.

Troopers issued traffic tickets to the van’s driver, whose name was not made public, for failing to restrain five of the children inside the vehicle properly.

