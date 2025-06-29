'Utterly Insane': Musk Reignites Trump Feud, Taking Aim At His 'Big Bill' In New Attack

In a post published Saturday, June 28, on X, the 54-year-old billionaire entrepreneur warned that “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!”

Hours after the post went live, the Senate advanced the tax-and-spend package to general debate following a razor-thin late-night vote of 51-49.

Musk called the proposal “utterly insane and destructive” and accused lawmakers of favoring outdated industries at the expense of innovation. “It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who left his post as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late May, had been one of Trump’s top donors before taking aim at the legislation earlier this month.

On Tuesday, June 3, Musk called the bill “a disgusting abomination” in a scathing post that included a message to lawmakers: “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” He added, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.”

The bill — championed by Trump as “one big beautiful bill" — would extend his 2017 tax cuts while boosting military and border security funding. It passed the House in late May and is now being considered in the Senate.

