Uscis Officer Charged In Bribery Scheme, Took Cash To ‘Help’ Immigrants: Feds

Amara Dukuly, 43, of Brookhaven, was arrested and charged with bribery of a public official on Thursday, June 26, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf explained.

Dukuly, a fraud detection and national security officer with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), allegedly solicited payments from immigrants in exchange for promises to assist with green cards, work permits, and visas, according to the federal criminal complaint.

But despite using his government title to gain trust, Dukuly didn’t have the authority to provide any of the immigration benefits he promised, federal prosecutors said.

Instead, Dukuly is accused of taking bribes and converting the funds for personal use, officials said. The alleged scheme stretched from 2015 through the time of his arrest.

Dukuly holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Liberia, authorities said.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve is prosecuting the case.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-866-347-2423 (prompt 2) and mention HSI Philadelphia.

Dukuly has not entered a plea. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

