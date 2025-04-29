US Postal Service Price Shift Expected This Summer: Here's What To Know

If the proposal is approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp would rise from 73 cents to 78 cents, effective Sunday, July 13.

The move would be part of a broader 7.4 percent increase in mailing services outlined in filings by the USPS available to view here.

The postal service also plans to eliminate marketing mail commercial and nonprofit automation basic carrier route categories, as these don’t save costs.

Additionally, Bound Printed Matter will be removed from the market-dominant product list.

In addition, a new “Heavy Printed Matter” category will cater to parcels up to 15 pounds

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.