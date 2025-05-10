US Measles Cases Surge Past 1,000 As CDC Reports 14 Outbreaks

A total of 1,001 confirmed measles cases have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by 31 states and jurisdictions — more than triple the number reported in all of 2024, according to the agency's latest report.

At least 14 outbreaks (defined as three or more connected cases) have been reported so far this year, with 93 percent of cases (928 of 1,001) linked to outbreaks, health officials said.

For comparison, 2024 saw 285 total cases and 16 outbreaks, with only 69 percent of those cases outbreak-related.

The last time there were more than 1,000 cases reported was in 2019, when there were 1,274 confirmed infections.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed measles cases by age group:

Children under 5 years old: 299 cases (30 percent);

Children and teens 5–19 years old: 376 cases (38 percent);

Adults 20 years and older: 311 cases (31 percent);

Unknown ages: 15 cases (1 percent).

A full 96 percent of reported cases were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status.

Only 2 percent had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, and another 2 percent had received two doses.

The CDC has confirmed three deaths from measles in 2025.

Cases have been reported in these states and jurisdictions:

Alaska;

Arkansas;

California;

Colorado;

Florida;

Georgia;

Hawaii;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maryland;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Missouri;

Montana;

New Jersey;

New Mexico;

New York City;

New York State;

North Dakota;

Ohio;

Oklahoma;

Pennsylvania;

Rhode Island;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Vermont;

Virginia;

Washington.

Measles spreads easily through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms often start with a fever, runny nose, red eyes, and a cough, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, health officials said.

A person can be contagious four days before the rash appears and up to four days after.

Measles was once considered eliminated in the US, but health officials warn that declining vaccination rates could lead to more outbreaks — and more preventable deaths.

The CDC’s complete report from Friday, May 2, can be found here.

