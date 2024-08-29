US Army Defends Employee Confronted By Trump Staffer At Arlington National Cemetery

An over-eager member of Trump's team is accused of pushing an employee at the cemetery while the Republican candidate was visiting the gravesite earlier this week, officials say.

Following the incident on Monday, Aug. 26, the Army issued a statement about the questionable visit.

"Participants in the ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations, and Department of Defense policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds," officials said in a statement.

"An employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside."

A spokesperson for the former president stated that they were permitted to have a photographer there, though that has been debunked by multiple reports.

No charges were filed, and the Army said it considers the matter closed.

"This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked," a spokesperson for the Army continued.

"ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve."

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a press conference on Thursday that she and the agency back the Army's statement.

"What I can tell you is that, and I think the Army recently put out a statement earlier today, that kind of went through what exactly happened in the incident," she stated. "You can go on Arlington National Cemetery's website.

"It's very clear the rules and regulations.

"What I'll say about the mission of those that work at Arlington National Cemetery, these are people who are dedicated to honoring our fallen heroes and they maintain that hallowed ground," Singh continued. "They work with the families in honoring those who have had their loved one lost."

She added that the rules "are very, very clear."

"What happened earlier this week is very unfortunate. The department right now is not doing that and the army, we stand behind the Army in considering this matter closed

