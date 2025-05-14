Up To $400 'Inflation Refund' Checks On Way To Millions Of NY Households: Here's Who Qualifies

“Inflation refund” checks of up to $400 will be mailed directly to 8.2 million households across New York beginning in October, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, May 14.

No application, sign-up, or extra steps are required. The checks are part of the FY 2026 State Budget and aim to ease the financial strain on working- and middle-class families impacted by rising prices, Hochul’s office said.

“It’s simple—this is your money and we’re putting it back in your pockets,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’ll never stop fighting to help your family address the rising cost of living.”

Here’s Who Qualifies

Eligibility is based on your 2023 New York State tax return (Form IT-201). If you weren’t claimed as a dependent and your income falls within the following thresholds, you’ll receive a check:

$400: Joint filers with income up to $150,000

$300: Joint filers with income $150,001–$300,000

$200: Single filers with income up to $75,000

$150: Single filers with income $75,001–$150,000

There are no age restrictions, and as long as you qualify, a check will be mailed to you automatically.

When Will Checks Arrive?

Mailings begin in October and will continue through November. Your check may arrive at a different time than your neighbor’s—distribution isn’t based on ZIP code or region.

According to the governor’s office, checks are going out to households across all corners of the state, including:

1.25 million on Long Island

924,000 in the Hudson Valley

475,000 in the Capital Region

More Than Just Refunds

The inflation refund is just one part of a broader affordability plan, the governor’s office said. Hochul also touted wins in the state budget including:

Middle-class tax cuts to the lowest rates in 70 years

An expansion of the Child Tax Credit (up to $1,000 per child)

Universal free school meals for every student, which could save families up to $1,600 per child

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the inflation refund checks are meant to directly help working families.

“A budget is a statement of values and priorities," she said. "While Washington advocates tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class."

For more information and to check eligibility details, visit ny.gov/inflationrefund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.