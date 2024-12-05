Unmasked: New Photos Show Face Of Suspect In Targeted Killing Of CEO In Manhattan

The NYPD released the images late Thursday morning, Dec. 5, just over 24 hours after the homicide.

They are the first photos showing the suspect's face. Earlier images the department released were of the man wearing a mask.

The new images were taken inside a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where authorities believe the suspect may have been staying.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack," the NYPD said in a statement accompanying the release of the new images.

The executive, Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthCare, was shot outside the the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Sixth Ave. at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the NYPD said.

The gunman, wearing a black face mask, a gray backpack, and a dark jacket, approached the victim from behind as seen in a surveillance video obtained by CNN (Warning: graphic.)

The suspect's shots with a silenced gun struck Thompson, who was dressed in a blue suit, in the back and the right calf, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to CBS News that the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were written in Sharpie on the the 9mm shell casings recovered at the scene of the attack.

They could be connected to the so-called "three D's of insurance," made by opponents of the health insurance industry, sources told CBS.

The gunman had been outside the hotel for some time waiting for the 50-year-old Thompson to arrive for an investor conference he was scheduled to speak at in the hotel ballroom.

Authorities say the gunman may have even known what hotel Thompson was staying at before the shooting.

United Healthcare abruptly canceled the conference after the shooting.

The suspect, a white man, fled the scene on foot before picking up an electric bike that had been stored in an alley.

He then rode north a few blocks into Central Park at around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette, and two sons.

Paulette Thompson said that her husband had been getting threats in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

"There had been some threats," she said in a phone interview with NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

UnitedHealthcare serves approximately 148 million individuals worldwide. Its headquarters is in Minnesota.

It's ranked eighth on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list.

Thompson became the company's CEO in 2021 after joining UnitedHealthCare in 2004. He had served as its chief financial officer before being promoted.

