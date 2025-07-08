Unlicensed Smoke Shop Selling Candy-Like Items Shut Down In NY, Police Say

The illegal business, F&A Convenience Store, was located at 445 Mamaroneck Ave. in the village of Mamaroneck, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department announced on Monday, July 7.

Police and building inspectors said the shop was operating without a state license and sold illegal cannabis in packaging aimed at children.

One person has since been arrested and charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and unlawful sale of cannabis, police said. Their name was not made public.

The investigation spanned several weeks after officials received complaints from residents.

According to the department, many of the products seized from the business's shelves were packaged and advertised to look like candy with bright colors that can attract the attention of young people.

The business was shut down, and the suspect was issued an appearance ticket. A future court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.