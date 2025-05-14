United Airlines Adding Luxury Suites To International Flights: See What's Inside

United unveiled its Polaris Studio suites in a news release on Tuesday, May 13. The premium seating will be on the airline's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Flyers can soon relax in lie-flat seats with privacy doors, hoodie-pajamas, and Ossetra caviar served as hors d'oeuvres. The luxury service will begin in 2026, starting with flights from San Francisco International Airport to London and Singapore.

The suites will be in the first row of each business class section, featuring Bluetooth connections, wireless charging, and a massive 27-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, the largest in any US cabin. Six of the eight Polaris Studio suites will also include a companion ottoman with a seatbelt.

Each suite comes with Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, slippers, United-branded playing cards, exclusive amenity kits with Perricone MD skincare products, and a snack box delivered after dessert.

"We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific," said Andrew Nocella, United's chief commercial officer. "These new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond."

The first elevated Dreamliner is expected to enter service before the end of 2025. United plans to add 30 jets with upgraded interiors to its fleet by 2027.

In total, the new aircraft will carry 99 premium seats, more than any other United wide-body aircraft. Along with the Polaris Studio suites, there will be 56 business class suites with sliding doors and 35 premium seats with privacy dividers.

All passengers will have access to power outlets and device charging. MileagePlus members will also enjoy free Starlink satellite Wi-Fi.

United's new interior comes as the airline continues a $150 million investment in food and beverage offerings, including Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé champagne, regionally inspired tapas, and expanded entrée options.

"We never stand still and are always looking for more ways to set ourselves apart from other carriers," Nocella said. "We're confident this elevated experience will take international flying to new heights."

United is the latest airline to increase premium suite offerings. Earlier in May, American Airlines announced similar luxury suites with lie-flat suites on several routes, including flights from Philadelphia.

The announcement also comes as United is among the airlines struggling with air traffic controller shortages and system outages at Newark Liberty International Airport, a major hub for the carrier.

"First and most importantly, all the flights in and out of EWR are absolutely safe," United CEO Scott Kirby said on Wednesday, May 7. "When there are FAA issues - technology outages, staffing shortages, etc. - the FAA requires all airlines to slow down aircraft and/or cancel flights to maintain the highest levels of safety."

The 787-9 Dreamliner planes will also have 33 Economy Plus and 90 economy seats.

