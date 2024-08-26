Woman Found Shot On Rockland County Street

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 12:40 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, in the area of Edward Street and the Joseph B. Clarke Rail Trail in Sparkill.

According to Orangetown Police Sgt. Robert Wentland, after officers arrived at the scene, Rockland Paramedic Services and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps administered medical treatment.

The unidentified woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment. Her condition was not known on Monday, Aug. 26, said Wentland.

Wentland said the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location to assist the investigation.

"There is no threat to the public as a result of this incident," he added.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

