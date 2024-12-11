Fog 58°

Unconscious Person Rescued From Crashed Minivan In Hudson Valley After Troopers Break Windows

One person was reportedly seriously injured after crashing their minivan in the Hudson Valley.

The minivan in the water. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions via Mark Lieb
The incident occurred in Orange County in Monroe around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Route 105 on Larkin Drive.

According to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, New York State Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a minivan far off the roadway in a ditch with a person trapped inside.

Lieb said responding troopers found the trapped person unconscious and broke the windows to get the victim out.

Paramedics then performed CPR on the victim while being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center.

The condition of the person was not known.

Lieb said State Police are investigating how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

