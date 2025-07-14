Udder Chaos: Milk Truck Tips In Hudson Valley, Spilling Dairy Everywhere

A moo-ving mishap turned into a full-blown dairy disaster Monday morning, July 14, when a tractor-trailer hauling milk tipped over in the town of Claverack, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of Gahbauer Road and State Route 217, puncturing the truck’s cargo tank and causing what deputies described as a “significant spill."

Photos from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office show the tanker on its side, with a steady stream of milk flowing down the roadway.

Multiple agencies responded to help mop up the mess, including the Columbia County Haz-Mat Team, DEC Response Team, the New York State Police, and the Mellenville and Ghent Fire Companies.

The driver of the truck was transported by Greenport Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center for evaluation. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.