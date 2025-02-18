A Few Clouds 18°

Two Rescued After Crashing Down 100-Foot Embankment Along Palisades Parkway (Photos)

Two people were rescued after their vehicle crashed down a 100-foot embankment off the Palisades Parkway early Monday morning, Feb. 17, according to the Thiells Fire Department.

Responders pull a vehicle from the embankment.

 Photo Credit: Thiells FD
Cecilia Levine
At 4:22 a.m., New York State Police requested assistance after the victims were stranded at the bottom of the embankment, unable to climb back up due to icy conditions, fire officials said.

First responders from Thiells Fire Department arrived and determined that the best access point was from the Palisades Parkway. Fire crews from 26-1500 deployed 250 feet of 2 ½-inch hose as a rescue line to reach the trapped victims.

Rescue teams from State Police, Haverstraw EMS, Rockland County Medics, and Thiells Fire Department worked together to safely extricate both injured patients.

Additional units from Hillcrest Fire Department and the Rockland County Technical Rescue Team were initially dispatched but were canceled en route.

Thiells FD shared photos from the scene.

Authorities have not released details about the severity of injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Daily Voice has reached out to NYSP for more info.

