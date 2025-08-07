Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Two PA State Troopers Shot In Active Susquehanna County Scene: Gov. Shapiro

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot while responding to a call on Route 171 in northeastern Susquehanna County, PSP announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Frazer @PSPTroopHPIO
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting happened about five miles north of the town of Thompson. Both troopers were taken to local hospitals, and updates on their conditions are expected later, according to state police.

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the shooting in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying he has spoken with PSP Colonel Christopher Paris and is en route to be with the troopers.

“Lori and I are praying for these brave Troopers,” Shapiro said, “and our thoughts are with their families, friends, and every member of the State Police.”

The scene remains active. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Route 171 in the area of the incident and follow all directions from local law enforcement and the Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE