TV Legend Tristan Rogers Dies, Daytime Star For Nearly Half Century

Tristan Rogers, who made ABC's General Hospital’s Robert Scorpio a daytime icon, succumbed to a battle with lung cancer. He was 79.

His career spanned from 1974 to 2025, encompassing film, television, voice work, and extensive voiceover credits.

Rogers died early Friday, Aug. 15, according to his family.

Best known for playing superspy Scorpio beginning in 1980, he appeared on and off the series for roughly 45 years, becoming a pivotal figure during the show’s blockbuster “Luke and Laura” era. He also had a recurring role on CBS’s The Young and the Restless as Colin Atkinson.

Born June 3, 1946, in Melbourne, Australia, Rogers started his career on Australian television.

After moving to the US, he joined General Hospital in December 1980, exiting in 1992 and returning for numerous arcs through the 2000s and 2010s, including the primetime spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift. He continued appearing on GH on a recurring basis in recent years.

Beyond soaps, Rogers voiced Jake, the kangaroo mouse, in Disney’s The Rescuers Down Under (1990) and appeared in series such as Fast Track and The Bay.

In 2019, he played Doc in the Amazon series Studio City, a performance that earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series.

Rogers’ lung cancer diagnosis was announced in July 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and two children.

