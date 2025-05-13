Turkey Hunter Shot In Face In Hudson Valley Forest, Suspect In Custody: Nysp

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, in Stewart State Forest, located in the town of New Windsor. Police say the victim called Orange County 911 to report that he had been shot by an unknown person while hunting, New York State Police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

After an extensive emergency response and investigation, the suspect was identified and taken into custody, police said. Their name and whether or not they face any charges were not made public.

Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Montgomery is leading the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (845) 344-5300.

