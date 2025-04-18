Here's What’s About To Cost More As Trump's China Tariffs Target Popular US Imports

A new Washington Post analysis highlights the impact of rising tariffs on consumer products widely used across the United States.

China is the second-largest exporter of goods to the US, shipping nearly $439 billion in products last year.

That includes a wide range of items found in everyday homes—many of which are now directly in the tariff crosshairs.

Among the top targets:

Smartphones ($41.3B in imports), accounting for 81 percent of the US supply

Cookware, cutlery, and tools ($10.2B, 73 percent)

Toys, games, and sporting goods ($30.8B, 66 percent)

Glassware and chinaware ($1.8B, 62 percent)

Footwear, books, and household appliances are also heavily reliant on Chinese supply chains.

Tariffs on many Chinese products have now soared to at least 145 percent, with more expected.

While the administration has spared some electronics like computer chips for now, analysts warn broader hikes are likely on the way.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.