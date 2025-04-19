Trump's Approval Rating Shifts In Survey By Top-Rated Pollster Measuring Tariff Response

The latest survey by AtlasIntel, conducted Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 14, among 2,347 US adults, found that 52 percent disapprove of Trump’s performance, while 46 percent approve — a net approval rating of minus 6 points.

That marks a continued slide from March, when Trump’s net rating was minus 5 points, and February, when he briefly held a positive rating of plus 0.6.

The drop in support comes amid backlash over Trump’s proposed global tariffs.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said they are “completely against” the policy — more than double the 23 percent who are “completely in favor.” Sixty-four percent believe the tariffs would lead to higher inflation.

"Most Americans support imposing higher tariffs on imports from China, but oppose applying the same policy to U.S. allies such as Mexico, Canada, and the European Union," AtlasIntel stated.

AtlasIntel — ranked the most accurate polling company of the 2024 election for the second time in a row — also reported growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of core issues once seen as political strengths.

Concerns over Trump’s economic leadership are growing. In March, 48 percent rated his handling of the economy as “terrible/poor” or “excellent/very good.” By April, that number had jumped to 56 percent rating his economic performance as “terrible” or “poor.”

Trump has also faced legal scrutiny and criticism over his deportation policies — including the case of a Maryland man deported to a Salvadoran prison in error.

