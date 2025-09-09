Trump To Mark 9/11 Anniversary At Pentagon, Yankees Game

The president's plans for the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were released Tuesday, Sept. 9, offering a mix of official ceremony and personal tradition.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump will begin his commemorations with a memorial event at the Pentagon, paying tribute to those lost in the 2001 attacks.

Later that evening, Trump will head to Yankee Stadium for the Detroit Tigers-New York Yankees game, the final contest in a three-game series. The game is set for 7 p.m. in the Bronx, reflecting Trump’s long-standing identity as a “New Yorker at heart,” according to Leavitt.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will mark the day in lower Manhattan, attending the morning commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero.

Trump’s connection to New York sports remains strong.

Just two days earlier, on Sunday, Sept. 7, the president attended the US Open men’s final in Queens, where heightened security delayed the start by 47 minutes. His appearance drew both cheers and boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Looking ahead, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to depart Tuesday, Sept. 16, for a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom as guests of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

