Trump To Sign Order Tying US Drug Prices To Lowest In World

President Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order aimed at slashing the cost of certain prescription drugs.

President Trump said in a social media post Sunday night, May 11 that he will be instituting a most favored nation's policy "whereby the United States will pay the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the world.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Christina Victoria Craft/White House
It will be issued on Monday, May 12, will instruct the US Department of Health and Human Services to align Medicare payments for medications administered in a doctor’s office with the lowest price paid by other countries.

"Our country will finally be treated fairly," he added, saying that Americans' healthcare costs will be reduced "by numbers never even thought of before." 

This proposal is expected to primarily impact specific drugs covered by Medicare and administered in healthcare settings, including treatments for cancer and other injectable medications. Medicare provides health insurance for approximately 70 million older Americans.

While Trump asserted that the initiative would save the government “TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS,” the actual savings remain uncertain.

