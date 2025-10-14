Trump Threatens To Pull 2026 World Cup Games From Boston Over ‘Unsafe Conditions’

The comment came after a reporter asked about street takeovers, which have recently plagued the area, including one incident where a Boston police cruiser was set on fire.

“We could take them away,” Trump said. “I love the people of Boston. I know the games are sold out, but your mayor’s not good.”

Trump, of course, was referring to Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu.

"There are worse than her," he continued. "At least she’s intelligent… but she’s radical left and they’re taking over parts of Boston,” Trump said. “We can get them back in about 2 seconds. All she has to do is call us… but she’s afraid to because she’s afraid politically."

The president praised the Boston Police Department, calling them “great” and saying: “They love me. She’ll never tell them to go after Trump because they love me and I love them. I think she is hurting Boston.”

Trump said he would contact FIFA President Gianni Infantino directly if he believed conditions in the city endangered fans or players.

“If someone’s doing a bad job and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, and I would say let’s move it to another location. And he would do it,” Trump said. “If I thought Boston was doing something that might cause safety conditions for the World Cup, I could say the same thing about the Olympics.”

He then went on to say he would do the same thing in Los Angeles if he felt there were unsafe conditions for the 2028 Olympics.

