Trump Names Possible Successors In Shift On Attempt At Third Presidential Term

In an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press that aired on Sunday morning, May 4, Trump acknowledged, "I'll be an eight-year president, I'll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important."

He also mentioned potential successors, highlighting Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as capable leaders to carry the MAGA mantle.

Trump's comments come after previously suggesting he was open to exploring a potential bid to run again. In an interview with Meet The Press in March, Trump said he was "not joking" about seeking a. third term.

However, he now seems resolute in his decision, stating, "It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do."

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

While there's debate about whether a twice-elected president can serve in other capacities, experts agree that repealing the amendment is highly unlikely.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.