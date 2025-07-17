Trump Scores Record-Low Approval On Handling Of Epstein Affair, New Poll Reveals

The results underscore how the scandal has become a rare bipartisan liability for the White House.

The two-day nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll, which closed Wednesday, July 16, found that 69 percent of adults think federal officials are withholding details about the disgraced financier’s clientele, while only six percent disagreed and about one quarter were unsure.

Just 17 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the case, the lowest rating he received on any topic tested by the pollsters.

Alarmingly for the president, skepticism runs deep inside his own coalition.

Almost two-thirds of self-identified Republicans said the administration is hiding information, and only 35 percent gave Trump positive marks on the matter. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans disapproved, with the remainder undecided.

Epstein was facing federal charges of trafficking minors when he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, a conclusion confirmed by the Justice Department but rejected by many conspiracy-minded voters.

Trump officials initially promised to release a trove of documents that, they suggested, would expose high-profile abusers.

The administration abruptly reversed course last week, sparking outrage from conservative influencers and lawmakers who normally defend the president.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson demanded “sensible answers,” commentator Candace Owens warned of “terminal cancer” for the movement, and firebrand Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted House leaders for blocking a vote to unseal the files.

In response, Trump dismissed the controversy as the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” and labeled critics “weaklings” in a fiery Truth Social post on Wednesday, July 16, saying he no longer wanted their support.

Political strategists say the poll numbers illustrate the danger of alienating a segment of the MAGA base that thrives on promises of transparency.

Whether the president can restore trust — or decides he can win without voters who doubt him on Epstein — may help shape the contours of the two thousand twenty-six midterm map.

