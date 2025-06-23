Fair 93°

Trump Says Iran Warned US Before 'Very Weak' Retaliatory Missile Attack

President Donald Trump said Iran gave the United States advance notice before launching what he called a “very weak” missile strike on US forces in the Middle East, and suggested the conflict may now be winding down.

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,&nbsp;Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, Qatar (marked in red), President Trump.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia via Khamenei.ir/Google Maps/The White House
In a Truth Social post Monday afternoon, June 23, Trump said Iran fired 14 missiles at Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar earlier in the day. It's home to about 10,000 US troops, serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command, and is the largest American military installation in the Middle East. 

Thirteen were knocked down, and one was "set free," Trump wrote, "because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. He added: “NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.”

Trump said Iran’s missile launch was a direct response to the US airstrikes he ordered Saturday, June 21, targeting three of Iran’s nuclear sites. 

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” he said.

Following the launch, the US Embassy in Qatar issued a shelter-in-place alert, and Qatar closed its airspace and suspended flights. Qatar’s defense ministry said its air defenses intercepted the missiles, reporting no injuries and only minor damage.

CNN, citing a source, reported that Iran also tipped off Qatar in advance. 

Trump suggested the back-and-forth may be over.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump wrote.

