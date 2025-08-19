Trump Says He’s At 'Bottom Of The Totem Pole’ To Get Into Heaven

Trump called into Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19, the day after a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven top European leaders.

The call centered on how the US might help bring an end to the bloody conflict, now stretching into its third year since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“I just want to end it. I want to end it, you know, we’re not losing American lives, we are not losing American soldiers,” Trump said, reflecting on the human cost of the war. “But, you know, if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed. … I think that’s a pretty— I want to try and get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The 79-year-old Trump also drew a parallel to his administration’s diplomatic efforts between India and Pakistan, claiming credit for averting a possible nuclear conflict between those nations.

“I think I saved a lot of lives with India, Pakistan," he said. "They were going at it. There were– the planes were being shot down. That was going to be maybe a nuclear war if I let that go."

In the interview, Trump claimed credit for ending seven wars, also naming the US-brokered peace deal after a conflict between Congo and Rwanda.

