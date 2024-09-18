A Few Clouds 71°

Trump Rally: False Report Of Bomb Outside NY Arena Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Reports that explosives were found outside the New York arena where former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally were unfounded, police said.

Former President Donald Trump (inset in Glendale, Arizona, in August 2024) will hold a campaign rally at&nbsp;the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons users Antony-22, Gage Skidmore
Michael Mashburn
On Long Island, Nassau County Police responded to a report that a bomb was found inside a parked car outside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18.

A short time later, Commissioner Patrick Ryder put out a statement saying detectives were questioning a person who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site.

“Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded,” Ryder said. “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by the police.”

No other information was given.

The scare came amid already heightened security concerns with the rally taking place days after Secret Service agents caught a man armed with a semiautomatic rifle in the bushes of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in what the FBI called an “attempted assassination.”

The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Secret Service said Routh did not get a shot off against an agent who fired at him and did not have Trump in his line of vision before he fled the scene prior to his capture a short while later.

Doors for Wednesday’s rally open at 3 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. All attendees are required to have tickets, which were available on Trump's campaign website.

The following items are prohibited at the event:

  • Drones
  • Aerosols
  • Alcohol
  • Backpacks or rollerbags
  • Bags larger than 12 x 14 x 5 (bags must be clear)
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Poles
  • Sticks
  • Banners
  • Signs
  • Placards
  • Chairs
  • Coolers
  • E-cigarettes
  • Firearms
  • Glass
  • Thermal containers
  • Airhorns
  • Whistles and bullhorns

