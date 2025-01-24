Trump Pulls Dr. Anthony Fauci's Security Detail

The 84-year-old Fauci, the former National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious diseases director, served as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under Trump, who often publicly criticized his advice.

Earlier in the week, Trump pulled security for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton, both of whom face assassination threats tied to Iran.

The threats came after Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian major general, in early 2020 near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jan. 24 during a trip to North Carolina, Trump said ex-government officials should not get indefinite security.

Asked if we would feel partially responsible if Fauci was harmed, Trump said, “Certainly I would not take responsibility.”

Trump stated, "You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too."

