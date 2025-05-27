Fair 65°

SHARE

Man Convicted Of Tax Crimes Gets Trump Pardon After Mother Attends $1M Mar-a-lago Fundraiser

A convicted tax cheat was pardoned by President Trump after his mother attended a $1 million-a-plate fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Jud McCranie
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Former nursing home executive Paul Walczak pleaded guilty to tax crimes shortly after the 2024 election. Around Inauguration Day, he submitted a pardon application. 

The application emphasized the political activities of Elizabeth Fago, his mother, who had raised millions for the president and other Republicans, according to The New York Times.

The pardon spared him from having to serve 18 months in prison and pay nearly $4.4 million in restitution, the report said.

Fago was invited to the fundraiser last month at Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida. Three weeks later, Trump signed the pardon, the outlet said.

Click here to read the complete New York Times report.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE