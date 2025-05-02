Trump Issues Executive Order To Block PBS, NPR Funding

The impact of the order is uncertain since most of the outlets' funding comes from sponsors and donors, and Congress has approved full funding for the CPB through Sept 30, 2027.

"Unlike in 1967, when the CPB was established, today the media landscape is filled with abundant, diverse, and innovative news options," the order, signed Thursday night, May 1, states. "Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence.

"At the very least, Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage."

Senior leaders from NPR and PBS said in March at a House Oversight Committee hearing that their missions are to provide to the public free, nonpartisan news and programming.

NPR, which operates 1,300 stations, said it gets one percent of its funding directly from the federal government, "and a slightly greater amount indirectly."

PBS and its stations receive roughly 15 percent of their revenues from CPB's federal funds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.