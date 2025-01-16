Trump Inauguration: NY Native To Perform National Anthem At Swearing-In Ceremony

The internationally renowned opera tenor and Holbrook native was chosen to perform the National Anthem at President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.

“It is with deep humility and gratitude that I have accepted President Donald J. Trump’s gracious invitation,” Macchio said on X.

Known for his powerful performances, Macchio – dubbed “America’s Tenor” on his social accounts – is no stranger to high-profile events. In addition to his solo career and work with the New York Tenors, he performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention and serenaded Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump at campaign rallies during the 2024 election cycle.

“There’s nobody with a voice like this man,” Trump has said of him.

Born and raised in Holbrook, Macchio discovered his talent after reluctantly joining the Sachem High School choir in order to fulfill a state graduation requirement.

After graduating in 1996, he spent two summers at the Melville-based USDAN Center for the Creative and Performing Arts, which led to private vocal coaching by New York University adjunct professor and Holocaust survivor John Kuhn.

Macchio trained in classical vocal performance at the Manhattan School of Music and graduated from Stony Brook University with a BA in European History in 2007.

His career has spanned continents and musical styles, blending opera with contemporary genres in multiple languages, including Italian, French, German, and Spanish. He has released two albums, Dolci Momenti and Oh Holy Night.

Writing on X, Macchio appreciated the gravity of performing at such a historic event for a nation that's increasingly divided.

“In opening and closing this magnificent ceremony with music that celebrates our nation, I hope to contribute to restoring the spirit of unity, strength, and love of country that will help Make America Great Again," he said.

Trump will officially be sworn into office at noon on Monday, Jan. 20, becoming the 47th president of the United States.

Watch video of Macchio performing at a Trump campaign rally below.

