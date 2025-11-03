Trump Endorses Cuomo, Threatens To Cut Federal Funding To NYC If Mamdani Wins

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He didn’t hold back. “It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” he continued, calling New York “a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster” if Mamdani were to win.

Trump compared Mamdani to other political figures, saying, he would "much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE."

He described Mamdani as “nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class,” adding that as mayor “he has no chance to bring it back to its former glory.”

The president even took a swipe at Curtis Sliwa, saying, “A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.” He then threw his support behind Cuomo, writing, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

According to the New York Times, Mamdani said he would "address that threat for what it is: It is a threat. It is not the law."

Trump’s post came as Mamdani leads in the latest AtlasIntel poll, conducted Oct. 25-30. The survey of 1,587 likely voters shows Mamdani (D) at 40.6 percent, Andrew Cuomo (I) at 34 percent, and Curtis Sliwa (R) at 24.1 percent, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points

In a head-to-head matchup, Cuomo edges out Mamdani 50.2 to 42 percent.

