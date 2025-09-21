Trump Demands Bondi Prosecute Political Opponents: ‘Justice Must Be Served NOW’

Trump went on a tirade in a Truth Social post, seemingly targeting Bondi, before backtracking minutes later and praising her work and touting the new nominee for the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

His post specifically encourages Bondi to go after James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump has often accused Comey, Schiff and James, without evidence, of criminal conduct.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, 'same old story as last time, all talk, no action," the president posted. "Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia??? (sic) They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.'"

Schiff had a prompt response: "There’s no hiding the political retaliation and weaponization. It’s all out in the open."

Then the president turned his attention to Virginia, where there are questions about whether former US Attorney Erik Siebert resigned or was fired.

"Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard," he continued.

"He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so."

Trump mentioned that he has been impeached twice and indicted five times, and that justice must be served, "now."

"Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility," he posted.

"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"

An hour after his message publicly calling out Bondi and demanding prosecution of his enemies, Trump had another lengthy post praising his AG.

"Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving," he added. "What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed 'Republican.'"

