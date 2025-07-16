Trump Calls Epstein Claims ‘Bull—,’ Disavows Conspiracy Crowd

In a blistering Truth Social post at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, Trump lumped speculation surrounding the disgraced financier into what he called “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” labeling it the latest in a string of Democratic “Scams and Hoaxes” designed to undercut his presidency.

He wrote: “My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bull----,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he wrote. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work … I don’t want their support anymore!”

The president’s broadside comes after a week of unusually vocal criticism from inside the MAGA movement.

Over the weekend, conservative heavyweights Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accused Trump of stonewalling questions about Epstein’s possible political connections and the still-sealed client list.

Carlson insisted during a Turning Point USA interview that citizens “have an absolute right to demand sensible answers,” while Owens warned the issue could become “terminal cancer” for the movement.

Greene blasted House leaders for blocking both release of the files and her amendment to halt further US arms for Ukraine, saying “neocons and establishment Republicans have hijacked MAGA.”

Until now, Trump had merely urged patience, telling followers to “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB," on the Epstein case, referring to the attorney general.

The Department of Justice and FBI concluded that Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019 and found “no evidence” of blackmail material, directly contradicting theories once echoed by FBI Director Kash Patel and Assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino themselves in the past.

When questioned about the situation on Tuesday, July 9, during a Cabinet meeting, Trump told reporters: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."

Videos and photos showing Trump socializing with Epstein have been shared online the last few years, and the two were also shown together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wednesday’s post by Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric: likening the Epstein narrative to the Steele dossier and “Russia, Russia, Russia,” the president claimed Democrats were “success starved” and “no good at governing.”

He also listed his own accomplishments, asserting, “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history.”

Whether Trump’s rejection of a vocal slice of his online army will cauterize or deepen the rift remains to be seen.

Strategists note that disenfranchising conspiracy-minded voters may shrink turnout on the movement’s fringes, even as it reassures independents uneasy with the darker corners of MAGA lore.

