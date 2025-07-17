Graphic Birthday Note Bearing Trump’s Signature Surfaces In Epstein Records: Bombshell Report

The letter, sent at the request of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, features typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman drawn in heavy marker, with Trump’s squiggly signature appearing below the waist, the outlet reported, saying the message ends: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The letter includes an imaginary conversation between Epstein and Trump in which Trump says to Epstein, "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," according to the report.

Trump, who denied writing the letter or drawing the graphic illustration, blasted the report as a “fake Wall Street Journal story” in an interview Tuesday, July 15, the outlet said.

The revelations come as Trump faces intense criticism for his handling of Epstein-related documents.

The administration reversed a promise to release Justice Department files tied to Epstein and Maxwell, angering even some of his supporters.

Trump dismissed the uproar as the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” and labeled critics “weaklings” in a Truth Social post last week.

Epstein died by what the DOJ says was a suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. The Justice Department has not confirmed whether the 2003 birthday album is part of the records under its recent review.

